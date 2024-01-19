SEBI launches multi-lingual initiatives for users. Now choose your language for updates
CDSL has upgraded the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) to support 23 Indian languages as part of its 'Apka CAS – Apki Zubaani' initiative
You can now get your stock updates in the language of your choice as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched two multi-lingual initiatives in a move towards inclusivity and accessibility for users, the markets regulator said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message