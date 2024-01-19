 SEBI launches multi-lingual initiatives for users. Now choose your language for updates | Mint
SEBI launches multi-lingual initiatives for users. Now choose your language for updates
SEBI launches multi-lingual initiatives for users. Now choose your language for updates

 Livemint

CDSL has upgraded the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) to support 23 Indian languages as part of its 'Apka CAS – Apki Zubaani' initiative

The CDSL Buddy Sahayta 24x7, a multi-lingual chatbot has been introduced on the CDSL website to assist users (Mint Print)Premium
You can now get your stock updates in the language of your choice as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched two multi-lingual initiatives in a move towards inclusivity and accessibility for users, the markets regulator said in a statement.

The launch comes as SEBI marks its silver jubilee year (25 years of operation) and was unveiled by Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on January 17.

Empowering Inclusion, Accessibility

In the 'Apka CAS – Apki Zubaani' initiative, the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) has upgraded the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) to support 23 Indian languages. Investors can now receive statements in their preferred language. CAS offers users a consolidated view of their demat account securities.

Further, the 'CDSL Buddy Sahayta 24*7', a multi-lingual chatbot has been introduced on the CDSL website. It supports four languages and aims to simplify investors' journeys with round-the-clock assistance.

Cybersecurity and Financial Literacy

The CDSL also showcased its commitment to market awareness in cybersecurity and financial literacy with two key initiatives. The first is its thought leadership report on 'Reimagine Digital Trust in Capital Markets' and the second is the successful completion of Neev, a 25-city pan-India financial literacy campaign.

In the first, CDSL, in collaboration with KPMG, unveiled a report summarising key insights from the Cyber Security Symposium. The report focuses on digital trust, global financial interconnectedness, and resilience against emerging cyber threats.

Nehal Vora, MD & CEO of CDSL said the new launches are pivotal milestones, "guided by our core values".

CDSL is India’s leading and only listed depository. It received its certificate of commencement of business from SEBI in February 1999 and it facilitates holding and transacting securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges. The company maintains and services of 10 crore+ Demat accounts of Investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) across India.

Published: 19 Jan 2024, 02:51 PM IST
