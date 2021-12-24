Sebi levies 17-crore fine on Cals Refineries, its officials and one entity

The scheme of arrangement of Cals, in allotting GDR issue to only one entity Honor Finance Ltd which subscribed to the GDR issues by obtaining loans from Banco Efisa and which were secured by Cals Refineries by pledging its GDR proceeds, seen along with the false and misleading corporate announcements made by Cals stating that the GDR was issued and allotted without disclosing the crucial details lead to a conclusion that the same were done in a fraudulent manner, Sebi noted.

