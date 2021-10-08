Pradeep violated Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms.
"Trading by any insider during UPSI period and during window closure period is itself against the legislative/regulatory framework set-up under SEBI PIT Regulations, 2015," Sebi said.
The authorised representative-- Pradeep kumar Dhoot-- was the insider who traded on behalf of the promoter the company, CE India Ltd, during the UPSI period.
Sebi carried out an investigation between April-September 2017 for the possibility of insider trading and volume manipulation in Videocon's scrip by certain entities.
During the investigation, it was observed that, during the UPSI period, some of the promoters of Videocon had transferred their shares to other entities through off-market transactions and subsequently some of these shares were offloaded in the market.
Pradeep, being an insider, executed off-market transactions while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).