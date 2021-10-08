Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Sebi levies 20 lakh fine on individual for insider trading in Videocon

Sebi levies 20 lakh fine on individual for insider trading in Videocon

Sebi carried out an investigation between April-September 2017 for the possibility of insider trading and volume manipulation in Videocon's scrip by certain entities.
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST PTI

  • Pradeep kumar Dhoot is an immediate relative of Venugopal Dhoot who was the chairman and managing director of Videocon during the relevant period

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a fine of 20 lakh on an individual for violation of insider trading norms in the shares of Videocon Industries Ltd.

Pradeep kumar Dhoot is an immediate relative of Venugopal Dhoot who was the chairman and managing director of  Videocon during the relevant period.

Pradeep violated Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms.

"Trading by any insider during UPSI period and during window closure period is itself against the legislative/regulatory framework set-up under SEBI PIT Regulations, 2015," Sebi said.

The authorised representative-- Pradeep kumar Dhoot-- was the insider who traded on  behalf  of  the promoter the company, CE India Ltd,  during  the  UPSI  period.

During the investigation, it was observed that, during the UPSI period, some of the promoters of Videocon had transferred their shares to other entities through off-market transactions and subsequently some of these shares were offloaded in the market.

Pradeep, being an insider, executed off-market transactions while  in  possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).

The information with respect to classification of Videocon's loan account as NPA by Dena Bank was likely to materially affect the price of Videocon Industries and it was considered as UPSI.

The period of UPSI was March 1, 2017 to May 9, 2017. Consequently, Pradeep is facing a fine of 20 lakh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

