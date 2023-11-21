Sebi moves SC over SAT order in Diageo’s United Spirits buy
Summary
- The case may determine the stock market regulator’s power to intervene in a takeover after the open offer has concluded
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has moved the Supreme Court (SC) challenging an appeals court verdict in British alcoholic beverage maker Diageo Plc’s 2012 acquisition of United Spirits Ltd (USL), a case that may determine the stock market regulator’s power to intervene in a takeover after the open offer has concluded.