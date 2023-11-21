Sebi moves SC over SAT order in Diageo’s United Spirits buy

At the crux of the matter is a special provision of the takeover code that says if an acquirer buys additional shares of the target company within 26 weeks from the conclusion of an open offer at a higher price, then the acquirer needs to pay the higher price even to the open offer investors. This July, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) quashed a Sebi order asking Diageo to pay more to shareholders, saying in the current scenario, the special provision of the takeover code doesn’t apply.