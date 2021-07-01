Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday put out a consultation paper seeking comments on review of the superior voting rights (SR) framework, after various market participants highlighted several concerns on these.

Sebi had introduced the SR framework in 2019 to enable technology startup founders who typically own small shares in their companies due to the nature of the business where raising large sums of capital is essential to scale up such companies, which inadvertently results in the founders getting diluted down substantially. The framework allows these companies, which are looking to list on Indian stock exchanges, to issue such SR shares to the founder so that these founders can exercise a larger control on the company compared to what their shareholding would otherwise allow.

The plans to review these norms comes as many venture capital backed Indian technology companies are gearing up to go public and many more are expected to follow suit.

“SEBI has received feedback from market participants on the current requirement that, an SR shareholder shall not be part of promoter group whose collective net worth is more than Rs. 500 crores, is too onerous to comply and is keeping prospective SR shareholders away from utilizing the SR shares framework," said the consultation paper.

The regulator has also sought comments on the issuance of SR shares to trusts or entities on behalf of founders and/or promoters in executive positions.

“The rationale for granting SR shares only to promoters/founders was to reflect on these individuals’ unique and significant contribution to the present and future prospects of a business. In the prospective issuer companies, the shareholding of founders/ promoters may be structured through either holding companies or family trusts or limited liability partnerships (LLPs). It is argued that this is done mostly for the purposes of operational efficiencies, long term succession planning and tax planning," the paper said.

However, these current regulations would require unwinding of such structures to enable direct holding of SR shares by founders, Sebi noted, which may have various implications, including from a taxation perspective and may even impact the ability of the issuer company to do an offer for sale in the IPO.

To be sure, Sebi, in the consultation paper noted that allowing Trust, LLPs, holding companies to hold SR shares raises concerns as such vehicles may have ineligible non-SR shareholders as beneficiaries or as shareholders. “Some of these structures such as Trusts are opaque in nature and make it difficult to identify wherein the voting power arises," it said.

The regulator has also sought comments on whether the requirement of holding SR shares for a period of six months prior to the date of red herring prospectus should be deleted, since it received feedback from market participants that the requirement is onerous and delays such issuer companies from raising funds from capital market.

