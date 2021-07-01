Sebi mulls review of superior voting rights framework as tech companies eye IPOs

Sebi had introduced the SR framework in 2019 to enable technology startup founders who typically own small shares in their companies due to the nature of the business where raising large sums of capital is essential to scale up such companies, which inadvertently results in the founders getting diluted down substantially. The framework allows these companies, which are looking to list on Indian stock exchanges, to issue such SR shares to the founder so that these founders can exercise a larger control on the company compared to what their shareholding would otherwise allow.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}