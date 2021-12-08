Sebi notice to CDEL as it probes unfair gains

Following an investigation triggered by allegations with regard to the company’s financials made by founder V.G. Siddhartha in a letter before his purported suicide, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday issued a show-cause to CDEL under sections 11 and 11B of the Sebi Act, which essentially relates to the scope of potential penalties that the regulator can impose on any listed company if it is found to have made unfair gains.