India's market regulator, the National Stock Exchange, and the National Securities Depository Ltd are staring at a financial liability exceeding Rs1,400 crore following a ruling by the Securities Appellate Tribunal favouring lenders of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd.

The tribunal on Wednesday quashed two orders of the Securities and Exchange Board of India that had rejected pleas by the lenders seeking restoration in their favour of shares pledged by Karvy.

Sebi, NSE and NSDL might now have to buy shares from the market at their own cost to restore the pledge, said legal experts.

This is a rare instance of the regulator and market infrastructure intermediaries facing such huge financial liabilities, said a lawyer on condition of anonymity.

“Sebi’s impugned order has been quashed. A direction is given to Sebi, NSE, and NSDL to restore the pledge which was made in favour of the appellants (banks) within four weeks from today," stated a bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala.

"In an alternative, Sebi, NSE and NSDL to compensate the appellants with the value of the underlying securities pledged in their favour along with an interest of 10% per annum."

Sebi had in November 2022 issued an interim order against Karvy Stock Broking, prohibiting it from taking new clients as a broker. The markets regulator had also directed the depositories and stock exchanges to initiate disciplinary regulatory proceedings against Karvy.

Sebi had also prevented lenders from accessing the pledged shares.

Lenders including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance had petitioned against Sebi's order to transfer securities held with Karvy Stock back to the clients.

Sebi had said that Karvy had misused client securities, and pledged them for loans against shares from banks and non-bank lenders. It also said Karvy had not disclosed one of its demat accounts.

Essentially, Karvy had taken loans of ₹600 crore by pledging securities worth over ₹2,300 crore belonging to 95,000 clients. As per Sebi’s rules, brokers are required to segregate client accounts and broker accounts.

On Wednesday, the Securities Appellate Tribunal said that not allowing lenders to revoke the pledge under the Depositories Act and removing the pledged shares without the consent of the lenders were "wholly illegal and without any authority of law" on the part of NSE and NSDL.

“The shares removed and transferred by NSDL under the directions of Sebi are liable to be restituted," the appellate tribunal held.

The primary grievance of the lenders was that Sebi, NSE and NSDL had on their own accord unpledged the shares, turning them into unsecured creditors from the earlier secured status.

The banks and NBFCs had said the pledge was created in accordance with the Depositories Act and the Depositories and Participants (DP) regulations. They claimed that they had the right to exercise the pledge over the encumbered securities and that Sebi, NSE and NSDL were wrong in returning the securities to the accounts of Karvy's clients.

