Sebi okays BSE Tech to act as KYC registration agency

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to Sebi, KRAs will continue to act as repository of KYC data in the securities market and shall be responsible for storing, safeguarding and retrieving the KYC documents and submit to the Board or any other statutory authority as and when required.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We thank SEBI for reposing its faith in BSE to operate as a KYC Registration Agency. KYC KRA has become a key segment for securities market investors and acts as a starting point for any investor's journey in the securities market. The long experience of BSE for over 147 years as a frontline regulator will help in ensuring that BTPL (BSE Technologies Pvt Ltd) will maintain highest standards of governance and practices," Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and CEO of BSE said in a statement on Thursday.
According to him, this is an important step by SEBI to enhance the investor faith in the securities markets.
On Wednesday, Sebi issued fresh guidelines for KRAs whereby such agencies will have to independently validate KYC records of all clients from July 1.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the guidelines, KRAs will independently validate records of those clients (existing as well as new) whose KYC has been completed using Aadhaar as an Officially Valid Document (OVD).
The records of those clients who have completed KYC using non-Aadhaar OVD will be validated only upon receiving the Aadhaar number.
The move came after Sebi, in January, notified new norms to make KRAs responsible for carrying out independent validation of the KYC records uploaded on their system by Registered Intermediaries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
(With inputs from PTI)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!