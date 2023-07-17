Mumbai: The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has formed an interim committee of senior executives to run operations at the company after managing director and chief executive Punit Goenka failed to get relief from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against an order by markets regulator that barred him from holding any key position in any listed company.

A Zee spokesperson confirmed the development to Mint.

“The board in a meeting conducted on 14 July evaluated and discussed all the necessary steps, in light of the interim order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the subsequent judgement by the Securities Appellate Tribunal. Since the order restricts Punit Goenka from holding the position as director or key managerial position in a listed company, the board of the company has constituted an interim committee of senior executives to ensure smooth operations of the company," the spokesperson said.

On 10 July, the SAT rejected an appeal by Zee Entertainment’s Punit Goenka and Zee Group chairman Subhash Chandra challenging a Sebi order that barred them from holding positions in the board of listed companies.

Mint had reported that in the absence of a stay, Goenka will have to step down unless an order from the Supreme Court said otherwise.

The interim committee will be under the supervision of the board and will seek its guidance on all matters pertaining to the company, the spokesperson added.

“The board continues to have immense faith in the value-building leadership skills showcased by Punit Goenka and will monitor the progress of the matter. The Board also remains confident that the company will deliver robust growth consistently and generate higher value for all shareholders," he said.

Sebi had barred the father-son duo from holding any key managerial positions in any listed entities for alleged siphoning off funds. Sebi had also said that Chandra and Goenka had allegedly abused their positions for personal financial gain. Aggrieved by the regulator’s order, the duo had moved SAT.

However, while upholding the Sebi order, the tribunal directed the duo to file their replies to Sebi within two weeks. It had also asked Sebi that within one week of the appellants' reply filing, the Whole Time Member (WTM) will set a date for a hearing, and accordingly will decide. Within two weeks after giving the appellants a chance to be heard, the proper orders will be issued by the WTM.

Chandra, who stepped down as chairman of ZEE in November 2019, doesn’t hold any key position in the company.