Sebi orders forensic audit of Future Retail’s financials

“Sebi has taken the right decision to carry out the forensic audit on Future Retail. We have written multiple letters since December 2021. More importantly, it is a huge loss to the public shareholders, including 400,000 retail investors of Future Retail. It was not clear if it was the business loss or if the promoters benefitted from the funds raised from banks. It was necessary that the banks and Sebi essentially should have pursued a forensic audit before taking the company to a dedicated insolvency court. At the end of the day, the interest of minority shareholders is paramount," said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services Pvt. Ltd.

