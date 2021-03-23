Sebi orders forensic audit of Suzlon

MUMBAI: India’s market regulator has initiated a forensic audit of the books of accounts of Suzlon Energy Ltd , the country’s largest renewable energy equipment maker.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a letter on Monday informed the company of appointing an auditor to carry out forensic audit with respect to financial statements of the firm, according to an exchange filing by Suzlon on Tuesday.

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

Sebi, in its letter, said the appointment of the forensic auditor is in the context of disclosures of financial information and business transactions.

The audit is meant to examine whether the company has violated any of the norms stipulated by securities market regulations and the Companies Act, said Suzlon’s statement.

In response to Sebi’s sudden move, Suzlon said since it is a global company, with strong internal controls and an effective audit system, it believes it has been and is compliant with applicable laws and regulations. "The company is committed to extending its fullest cooperation in completion of the forensic audit."

This is not the first time the market regulator has put Suzlon under scrutiny.

In April 2018, following an investigation by Sebi, in an adjudication order the regulator imposed a penalty on the company, saying Suzlon, its chairman Tulsi Tanti and executive director Girish R Tanti had violated listing regulations and breached corporate disclosure norms meant for prevention of insider trading between April 2006 and March 2009.

Sebi found that the company did not disclose about an “option" with a certain buyer to cancel one or more phases of a project, which had a significant bearing on the company’s operational performance and the stock price of the company.

Sebi’s investigation revealed that during 2006-2009, orders worth around Rs5,764 crore, announced by the company through corporate announcements on exchanges, were either not opted for by clients or were not executed.

Suzlon’s shareholders were not informed about this. Several non-fulfilment of orders were also not announced by the company, the Sebi investigation revealed.

The latest scrutiny follows a major debt restructuring exercise undertaken by lenders of Suzlon after years of poor financial performance.

Suzlon completed a restructuring plan last year with an unanimous approval from a consortium of its domestic lenders. The company's promoters infused a capital of Rs392 crore into the company simultaneously, according to a company statement in July last year. Term debt was reduced substantially with an interest of 9% repayable over 10 years starting 1 July, 2020. The balance debt of secured consortium lenders was replaced by 0.01% optionally convertible debenture of the company and 0.0001% compulsorily convertible preference shares of its subsidiary redeemable or convertible in 20 years, as per the debt restructuring plan.

The company has been incurring losses continuously, which has resulted in defaults on a series of repayments during the fiscal 2020. Suzlon defaulted on repayments worth over Rs8,000 crore during the financial year 2020.

Its largest default was in repayment of over Rs3,600 crore to State Bank of India, which had extended loans to the company through a consortium. The company’s other major defaults were in repayments of loans to Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and ICICI Bank Ltd, among others.

The loans included funds-based working capital, non-fund based working capital, term loans and standby letter of credit.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via