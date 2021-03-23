Sebi orders forensic audit of Suzlon

Suzlon completed a restructuring plan last year with an unanimous approval from a consortium of its domestic lenders. The company's promoters infused a capital of Rs392 crore into the company simultaneously, according to a company statement in July last year. Term debt was reduced substantially with an interest of 9% repayable over 10 years starting 1 July, 2020. The balance debt of secured consortium lenders was replaced by 0.01% optionally convertible debenture of the company and 0.0001% compulsorily convertible preference shares of its subsidiary redeemable or convertible in 20 years, as per the debt restructuring plan.

