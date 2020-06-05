Sebi paves way for financial innovations through sandboxes

This framework is based on discussion paper issued on 29 May 2019. Firms who wish to participate in the so-called regulatory sandbox would need to fulfill certain criteria. The firms would need to prove that proposed idea is innovative and adds significant value to the existing offering in the Indian securities market and should have a genuine need for live testing the solution on real customers. The project should be test ready and could be scaled up for usage by larger set of investors. The entity would need to have risk management strategy to mitigate and control potential risks to any market participant.