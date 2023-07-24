Sebi may ease delisting process, review insider trading rules1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the move was important since any participant entering the listed markets should be able to exit it.
NEW DELHI : Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to simplify the delisting process for listed companies. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the move was important since any participant entering the listed markets should be able to exit it. The regulator is also looking at reviewing the insider trading rules pertaining to ‘trading plans’ to be disclosed by company insiders.
