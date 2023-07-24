NEW DELHI : Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to simplify the delisting process for listed companies. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the move was important since any participant entering the listed markets should be able to exit it. The regulator is also looking at reviewing the insider trading rules pertaining to ‘trading plans’ to be disclosed by company insiders.

Commenting on how Sebi has facilitated quicker settlement of various transactions including share sales, initial public offerings (IPOs) and mutual fund settlements, the Sebi chairperson said the day is not far when Indian markets could have instantaneous settlement of transactions.

The chairperson also said the regulator is exploring a new regulatory architecture for Indian markets wherein the markets regulator lays down its intent through rules and the industry bodies come up with standard practices.

Delisting norms prescribe means through which a listed entity can delist itself and become a private company again. As per Sebi rules, the companies are required to follow what is called reverse book building (RBB) process to gather bids from the investors selling shares. Current rules also mandate any delisting can succeed only if it manages to acquire 90% of the shares in the company.

However, some savvy market traders are currently teaming up and collectively buying more than 10% stake in the company and then demand higher offer price from the company. If their demand is not met, the company will not be able to breach the 90% threshold required for successful delisting leaving the firms in a stalemate.

“Some operators acquire those shares (of company to be delisted) in a concerted bid, and with which crosses the 10% so that they (delisting company) are not able to cross the 90%. And then in order to cross that 90%, the price is jacked up to a very, very high level which is unsustainable for the entity," said Madhabi Puri Buch. “That’s the problem statement that industry has articulated. So the committee has now deliberated on how to solve this problem".

Sebi has now formed a consultation panel to provide recommendations on the same. Broadly, Sebi wants to give two or three options to companies to delist. Like first, the company can try offering delisting at a fixed price. If not, it could explore RBB and if even RBB doesn’t work, the company may be given additional time to come up with a solution.

Sebi is also planning to review the trading plans framework. Under the current rules, if any insider of a company wants to buy or sell shares of the company, the person is required to submit a trading plan to the company’s board six months in advance and no matter the situation, the insider has to stick to the plan. Sometimes, shares of the company either rise or fall too steeply making the purchase or sale unviable for the insider.

Commenting on reducing the timeline for share settlements, Buch said the evolution of technology in the markets now even makes an instantaneous settlement possible.

“With the technology we have may it be depositories or banks..instantaneous settlement is possible. This settlement will be different from the current settlement and will happen independently via brokers," she added. However, she did not provide any specific timeline as to when this would happen. The Indian market currently offers one of the quickest settlement cycles for various trades. For normal markets, the settlement time was cut by Sebi from T+2 to T+1 last year. In the June board meeting Sebi proposed to cut IPO timeline from T+6 to T+3.

Sebi is also experimenting with a new regulatory architecture which involves delegation of certain standards to the industry bodies. Like for instance, Sebi recently proposed a tweak to disclosure rules making it mandatory for the companies to confirm or deny any specific rumors about the company being floated around in media. However, Sebi recived lot of queries from the industry as to what sort of rumours need to be clarified. According to Buch, in such cases Sebi can ask the industry bodies to come up with a list of items that would be covered under rumors to be verified category. So long as they are in alignment with the Sebi rules, the whole industry can follow the check list for better clarity on rules.