Sebi may ease delisting process, review insider trading rules

Sebi is also experimenting with a new regulatory architecture which involves delegation of certain standards to the industry bodies. Like for instance, Sebi recently proposed a tweak to disclosure rules making it mandatory for the companies to confirm or deny any specific rumors about the company being floated around in media. However, Sebi recived lot of queries from the industry as to what sort of rumours need to be clarified. According to Buch, in such cases Sebi can ask the industry bodies to come up with a list of items that would be covered under rumors to be verified category. So long as they are in alignment with the Sebi rules, the whole industry can follow the check list for better clarity on rules.