Sebi proposes norms to regulate fractional ownership platforms offering real estate assets2 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 08:49 PM IST
The proposed framework would help develop the real estate market, provide investor protection measures and lead to an orderly development of this sector and the market, the regulator said
NEW DELHI : The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has floated a consultation paper for regulating web-based fractional ownership platforms (FOPs) offering fractional ownership of real estate assets to protect small investors. The proposed framework would help develop the real estate market, provide investor protection measures and lead to an orderly development of this sector and the market, the consultation paper released on Friday said. The fractional ownership of real estate assets is proposed to be brought as Micro, Small and Medium REITs under Sebi's Real Estate Investment Trusts rules.
