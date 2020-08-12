Sebi pulls up Kirloskar promoters, others for unfair trade practices

Sebi observed in the notice that four out of the five directors of Kirloskar Industries were aware of the deteriorating financial position of KBL and, thus, were duty-bound to check if the decision to buy those shares were in the interest of the firm and its stakeholders. Further, these directors, by inducing Kirloskar Industries to buy shares of KBL, allowed the six individual promoters to dump their shares of KBL into Kirloskar Industries.