Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Go Air, Aditya Birla MF IPOs put on hold

Go Air, Aditya Birla MF IPOs put on hold

Premium
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi.
1 min read . 28 Jun 2021 Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • The regulator did not specify a reason for putting these approvals on temporary hold, however, it said that it has issued some observations to the merchant bankers of these two issuances, without specifying the particular observations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said it has put in abeyance the IPO approval process of no-frills carrier Go Airline (India) Ltd and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said it has put in abeyance the IPO approval process of no-frills carrier Go Airline (India) Ltd and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

The notification on the regulator’s website did not specify any reason for putting these approvals on temporary hold; however, it said that it has issued some observations to the merchant bankers of these two issues, without specifying the particular observations.

The notification on the regulator’s website did not specify any reason for putting these approvals on temporary hold; however, it said that it has issued some observations to the merchant bankers of these two issues, without specifying the particular observations.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Go Airlines plans to raise up to 3,600 crore through its proposed IPO, while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO will see existing investors sell part of their shareholding through an offer for sale.

GoAir, which has rebranded itself as Go First, plans to use the net proceeds of the IPO mainly to repay debt.

Of the 3,600 crore that Go Airlines hopes to raise, it plans to utilize 2,015.81 crore for payment and scheduled repayment of outstanding borrowings, 279.26 crore for replacement of letters of credit with cash deposits for securing lease rental payments and aircraft maintenance from leasing companies and 254.93 crore to repay dues to Indian Oil Corp. Ltd towards jet fuel purchases, Go Air said in the draft prospectus.

The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO comprises an offer for sale of up to 2.9 million shares held by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 36 million shares held by Sun Life (India) AMC Investments in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Go Airlines had filed its draft red herring prospectus with the regulator on 15 May while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC had filed its draft prospectus on 22 April.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What you should know about your life insurance nominee

Premium

Govt is weighing Maldives-style tourism proposal for Lakshadweep

Premium

Covid may be more damaging to the brain than we thought

Premium

Vaccine optimism is lifting markets, but consumption re ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!