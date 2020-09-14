Sebi quizzes Franklin over shutting of funds

“The forensic audit was for a period of 1 April 2018 to 23 April 2020. The forensic audit is a third-party document to which the fund house needs to reply for explanation and perspective. Franklin has replied to the findings of the audit on 3 September. Sebi is placing these in front of a panel of division chiefs. They will recommend action under section 11/11B– directions and order, penalty proceedings," the second person said.