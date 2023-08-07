Sebi slashes pending case load in FY232 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:03 PM IST
The total number of cases pending before various adjudication officers of Sebi fell to 1,950 in FY23 from 6,924 in FY22, data showed.
NEW DELHI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) significantly reduced the number of pending cases in FY23 as the regulator focused on resolving long pending litigation, according to the annual report of the markets regulator.
