NEW DELHI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) significantly reduced the number of pending cases in FY23 as the regulator focused on resolving long pending litigation, according to the annual report of the markets regulator.

The total number of cases pending before various adjudication officers of Sebi fell to 1,950 in FY23 from 6,924 in FY22, data showed. This reduction in number of pending cases is largely due to a single batch of cases involving trading in illiquid stock options where Sebi had initiated proceedings against more than 13,000 cases. In FY23, Sebi disposed 11,824 cases against 546 cases in the previous year.

While Sebi did not provide the exact number of illiquid stock options cases closed during FY23, it said 10,981 entities have settled their cases. Last year, it provided a one-time settlement scheme for these cases.

Also, the number of pending cases pertaining to enforcement action at Sebi have seen a fall too. According to the data, the number of cases pertaining to enforcement action fell from 426 last year to 160 in FY23. Enforcement action is where Sebi issues directives or prohi-bitory orders against market entities to safeguard the interests of investors at large.

During FY23, Sebi passed 568 orders against 3,731 entities excluding the illiquid stock option cases. Of these, orders were passed against 1,656 entities for prevention of fraudulent trade practices, while insider trading and takeover code violations resulted in orders against 328 entities.

In the annual report, Sebi also said it was planning to enhance group level reporting of transactions by conglomerates. Sebi said listed entities are subject to comprehensive disclosure requirements while the same standards don’t apply to unlisted companies.

“Therefore, there is a need to identify, monitor and manage risks introduced into the secur-ities market ecosystem by unlisted companies in a conglomerate with a complex set of listed and unlisted associates," Sebi said.

“SEBI plans to facilitate transparency around the conglomerate by enhancing the group level reporting of transactions. Disclosure of details of cross holding and material financial transactions within the conglomerate are also some of the matters that SEBI would examine to be disclosed on an annual basis."

However, Sebi did not elaborate on exact measures it plans to put in place. To be sure, listed companies who have unlisted subsidiaries are required to disclose various aspects of these unlisted firms including their annual financials even now.

Difficult to recover dues surge

The quantum of dues that Sebi could not recover even after exhausting all the modes of recovery surged to ₹73,287 crore in FY23 compared to 67,228 crore last year. Such dues are classified by Sebi as difficult to recover. Number of cases involving difficult to recover dues increased from 472 in FY22 to 692 in FY23, data showed. Of the 692 cases,341 were difficult to recover since the companies in question were defunct now, while 120 entities were untraceable and in 83 cases the defaulter did not have any assets that Sebi could attach.