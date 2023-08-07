Sebi slashes pending case load in FY23

The quantum of dues that Sebi could not recover even after exhausting all the modes of recovery surged to ₹73,287 crore in FY23 compared to 67,228 crore last year. Such dues are classified by Sebi as difficult to recover. Number of cases involving difficult to recover dues increased from 472 in FY22 to 692 in FY23, data showed. Of the 692 cases,341 were difficult to recover since the companies in question were defunct now, while 120 entities were untraceable and in 83 cases the defaulter did not have any assets that Sebi could attach.