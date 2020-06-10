Sebi removes Rana Kapoor as Yes Bank promoter

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange board removed Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor as a promoter and has reclassified him as an ordinary public shareholder. According to two people aware of the development the Sebi decison came earlier this week following a request from Yes Bank's current management and promoters, who has asked for for Kapoor’s removal ahead of the follow on public offer being planned in the second quarter. According to the persons quoted earlier, the SEBI rules require the promoter to give certain commitments and disclosures to the merchant bankers before the bank could proceed with the fund raising activity. Keeping in mind Kapoor’s strained relationship with the bank and his inability to submit any disclosures since he is under custody, the bank decided to approach the regulator, he said.

Two weeks ago, Yes bank had received consent from the family of the other co-founder Ashok Kapur for being reclassified as non-promoter shareholder in the bank. The shareholding of both the promoters put together now stands reduced to 1.42%. Kapoor and his family run firms Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd and Morgan Credits Lvt Ltd had sold his entire stake last year after the bank’s stock came under severe pressure over the uncertainty around the fund raising plans.

Two weeks ago, Yes bank had received consent from the family of the other co-founder Ashok Kapur for being reclassified as non-promoter shareholder in the bank. The shareholding of both the promoters put together now stands reduced to 1.42%. Kapoor and his family run firms Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd and Morgan Credits Lvt Ltd had sold his entire stake last year after the bank's stock came under severe pressure over the uncertainty around the fund raising plans.

In March this year State Bank of India-led equity consortium (formed with six other lenders) bailed out Yes bank through a Rs. 10,000 crore capital infusion at the government’s behest, which resulted in a majority stake going under SBI (48.21%) and other financial institutions. This rescue plan led to appointment of new board of directors and deletion of certain articles from the Articles of Association (AoA) of the bank which conferred certain management participative rights on the promoters.

The bailout package was aimed at keeping Yes Bank afloat after the private lender failed to raise enough equity capital to remain compliant with the central bank’s capital adequacy norms.

After several failed attempts in the past, Yes Bank under the new management is planning to hit the market with a ₹10,000 crore follow on public offer. According to a 8 June Mint report, the bank has approached SEBI to allow it to execute the FPO under the so-called fast track route, which will help it to tap the market immediately.

On Tuesday, the Kapur family also informed the bank of its decision to withdraw their petition from the Bombay high Court which was being fought since 2013. The families of the founders of Yes Bank—Ashok Kapur, who died in the November 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai, and Kapoor—were locked in a dispute over the nomination of people to the board of the bank. Besides seeking equal rights on the board, Kapur’s family was also seeking a restraint order on Kapoor and the bank for making any applications to the RBI for reclassifying their family shareholding into the non-promoter category.