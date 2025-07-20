Sebi resolves nearly 4,500 complaints via SCORES portal in Jun

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi has disposed of 4,415 complaints in June through its online grievance redressal platform SCORES.

Advertisement

The regulator received 4,959 fresh complaints in the month, and a total of 5,107 grievances remained unresolved at the end of June, slightly higher than the 4,563 charges that were pending as of May 31, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a public notice on Friday.

The regulator also highlighted that the average resolution time taken by the entities to submit the Action Taken Reports (ATRs) in June was eight days, while the average time taken for complaints under First Level Review was four days.

SCORES, or Sebi Complaint Redressal System, is an online platform which facilitates investors in lodging and tracking complaints against listed companies and registered intermediaries.

Under the SCORES 2.0 mechanism, complaints are automatically forwarded to the respective entities, which are required to respond within 21 days. If an investor is not satisfied, they have 15 days to seek a First Level Review.

Advertisement

A similar review opportunity is available at the Second Level with the designated body and subsequently with Sebi, each within a 15-day window.

Complaints are also treated as resolved if the investor chooses the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) mechanism.