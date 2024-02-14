Companies
Sebi ropes in Irdai on Rashmi Saluja's Care Health Esops
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 14 Feb 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Summary
- Depending on the outcome of its probe into the issue of the stock options, Sebi will set out the observations or conditions for approving the Burmans’ open offer, the letter said
The battle for Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) has taken a new turn, with the market regulator seeking the views of its insurance counterpart on REL’s insurance unit issuing hefty stock options to Rashmi Saluja, who chairs both companies.
