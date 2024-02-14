Sebi ropes in Irdai on Rashmi Saluja's Care Health Esops

According to InGovern Research, a proxy advisor, Saluja’s overall compensation may be close to ₹700 crore, including employee stock options (Esops) of Religare and Care Health totalling ₹480 crore; Religare Finvest Esops worth ₹150-200 crore; and a salary of ₹42 crore. The stock options became the centre of a controversy after the Burman family, which has mounted an open offer for Religare, unleashed withering criticism on Saluja and Religare over the matter. The Burman family, which now controls over 25% in Religare, had criticized Saluja for drawing “excessive" compensation and called for regulatory intervention. The Religare board and Saluja have rejected all allegations of impropriety. In a statement on 20 November, the Religare board said that the issue of Esops was “in full conformity with the guidelines of the insurance regulator applicable to insurance companies".