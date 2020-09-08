Sebi sends notice to CG Power as forensic audit finds fund diversion

MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sent notice to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd after a forensic audit confirmed financial irregularities within the company.

“According to notice sent by Sebi, certain directors, employees of CG Power and related entities, had perpetrated financial irregularities in the company. These include use of certain assets of the company as collateral, including being co-borrower and/or guarantor, for enabling third parties to obtain loans without due authorization," said a person familiar with the matter.

The forensic audit, commissioned by the BSE, was given to CG Power for comments on 4 September, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

“Pursuant to the Interim Order of Sebi, BSE had appointed a forensic auditor to verify the books of accounts, wrongful diversion / siphoning of Company's funds and other related matters for period 2015-16 till the date of the Interim Order. The forensic auditor completed its audit and has submitted its report to Sebi. The company has received the copy of the Report from Sebi on September 4, 2020," said CG Power in the exchange filing.

“The company has also received follow up notices from Sebi in relation to investigation initiated by them and the company has provided the required information," it added.

The company's liabilities as of 30 June stood at ₹2,798.98 crores, higher than its assets, making the resolution of these allegations important.

While the company has sought permission from the market regulator to share the report with statutory auditor, it has also initiated recovery from former directors and KMPs to the tune of ₹3,200 crore, according to the regulatory filing.

“The company has filed a suit for recovery against identified promoter affiliate company, former directors connected with the promoter group and former KMPs (key managerial personnel) for recovery of sum of ₹1416.07 crore for siphoning off funds. This suit is in addition to suits filed by the Company towards the loss caused to a company’s subsidiary, for sum of ₹1709.46 crore," it said.

The statutory auditor of CG Power, SRBC and Co LLP in its report for June quarter said that it is unable to determine the potential impact of non-compliances with applicable laws. The so-called fund diversion is being probed by Sebi, Serious Fraud and Investigation Office (SFIO), Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Further, the I-T department has sent a tax demand notice of ₹606.30 crore to the company for financial year 2016-17, and has sought an explanation.

CG Power is in the process of implementing debt resolution plan and has entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement (SSA) with the primary bidder for infusing ₹800 crore.

In September 2019, the markets regulator had barred Gautam Thapar, former chairman of the company and three other former officials from the securities market, after a preliminary probe found them guilty of the irregularities. Sebi had held that certain transactions are prima facie “designed to divert/ siphon off money from CG Power, which rightly fully belonged to its shareholders".

While Thapar and others denied the allegations saying that the interim directions were based on a biased report, Sebi in March 2020 passed a confirmatory order refusing to lift the ban.

The regulator, however, allowed them to liquidate up to 25% of the value of securities held by them in the company and directed BSE to commission a forensic audit.

1 listElement-graph-11599558428680-1

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via