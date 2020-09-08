Sebi sends notice to CG Power as forensic audit finds fund diversion

“Pursuant to the Interim Order of Sebi, BSE had appointed a forensic auditor to verify the books of accounts, wrongful diversion / siphoning of Company's funds and other related matters for period 2015-16 till the date of the Interim Order. The forensic auditor completed its audit and has submitted its report to Sebi. The company has received the copy of the Report from Sebi on September 4, 2020," said CG Power in the exchange filing.