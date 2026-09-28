Sebi settles case against Adani Group companies over public shareholding allegations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday settled proceedings against four Adani Group companies and several of their directors over alleged violations of minimum public shareholding requirements.
The settlement order covers Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, and Adani Transmission Ltd, now known as Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, as well as several individuals associated with the companies, including Gautam S. Adani and Rajesh S. Adani.
The matter dates back to complaints received by Sebi in June and July 2020 alleging non-compliance with minimum public shareholding requirements by certain listed Adani Group companies. Following a preliminary examination, Sebi initiated an investigation on 23 October 2020.
After completing its investigation, the regulator issued show-cause notices to the companies and individuals in September 2024, followed by a supplementary notice in March 2025. The notices alleged that the companies and persons responsible for their affairs had failed to comply with minimum public shareholding requirements prescribed under securities laws and listing regulations.
Under the terms presented in the order, each of the four company groups was required to pay ₹37.05 lakh. The amounts were to be paid jointly and severally by the respective company and the directors named in the settlement terms. The applicants remitted the settlement amounts in August, and Sebi confirmed receipt.
Following this, Sebi directed that the proceedings arising from the September 2024 and March 2025 show-cause notices be disposed of. The regulator said it would not initiate further enforcement action against the applicants for the violations alleged in those notices.
The settlement was reached without admission of guilt.
However, the settlement remains subject to conditions. Sebi retains the right to restore or initiate proceedings if representations made during the settlement process are subsequently found to be untrue, if the applicants breach undertakings or waivers submitted during the proceedings, or if a discrepancy is found in the process of arriving at the settlement terms.