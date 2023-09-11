Sebi shielded Adani, petitioner tells SC3 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Sebi accused of concealing facts and tweaking regulations to hide Adani group's regulatory contraventions and price manipulations.
New Delhi: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has not only concealed several facts about previous investigations against Adani companies, but also tweaked the regulations to keep the group’s regulatory contraventions and price manipulations undetected, one of the petitioners demanding investigation into allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation against Adani group companies by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, claimed in the Supreme Court.