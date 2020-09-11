Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Sebi shortlists Airtel, Wipro, others to revamp infra, communication systems
Sebi said the proposed solution should be robust, secure, stable, efficient and easy to manage and should have latest collaborative features.

Sebi shortlists Airtel, Wipro, others to revamp infra, communication systems

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST PTI

  • Sebi is looking to refurbish its IT infrastructure network and communication systems
  • Besides, it is planning to have a centralised control over its network and IP telephony infrastructure

Markets regulator Sebi has shortlisted eight companies including Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Tata Communications to revamp its IT infrastructure network and communication systems.

Markets regulator Sebi has shortlisted eight companies including Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Tata Communications to revamp its IT infrastructure network and communication systems.

The other shortlisted companies are -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise India, IBM India, NTT India, Orange Business Services India Technology and Sify Technologies.

The other shortlisted companies are -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise India, IBM India, NTT India, Orange Business Services India Technology and Sify Technologies.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking to refurbish its IT infrastructure network and communication systems.

Besides, it is planning to have a centralised control over its network and IP (internet protocol) telephony infrastructure.

Accordingly, the regulator in July invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from solution providers for "upgrade and revamp of IT network, IP telephony and video conferencing set-up of Sebi".

Following this, these eight bidders have been shortlisted "for further process", Sebi said in a notice.

At the time of inviting EoI, Sebi said the proposed solution should be robust, secure, stable, efficient and easy to manage and should have latest collaborative features.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated