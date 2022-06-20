Sebi slaps fine of 30 lakh on RIL and two of its officers

“One of the circumstances contemplated in law is that if the UPSI is somehow selectively available to someone or is being made available in bits and pieces like rumours or press articles carried in newspapers, the law provides a mechanism where company can clarify on the rumour or such articles in newspapers. This forms a major part of the task that the company would need to address from rumour verification perspective," said Barnali Mukherjee, AO, Sebi in her order.