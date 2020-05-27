Sebi slaps penalty on NHAI for delay in filing financial results

MUMBAI : Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) haimposed a penalty of ₹7 lakh on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for delay in disclosing financial results.

The market regulator observed that NHAI had delayed filing half yearly financial results between FY16 and FY19. The delays ranged from 4 days to 78 days. According to Sebi's listing obligation and disclosure norms (LODR), the half yearly results have to be filed within 45 days from the end of the half year. Despite a warning by the market regulator on 21 September 2018, NHAI did not submit the financial results on time.

In its reply to the Sebi inquiry, NHAI said the board could not convene on time due to board members being preoccupied.

“While NHAI has always earnestly tried to live up with the above referred issues so as to ensure timely regulatory compliances but had to depend upon the confirmations from the respective Ministries and it absolutely does not have any kind of control over these offices," the Sebi order said quoting NHAI response.

NHAI further said that it has been classified as a state within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution of India and any proceedings against it requires prior consent from the Central government.

Sebi rebutted these assertions and said that LODR does not give any relaxation due to 'procedural challenges' and this cannot be treated as mitigating factor. Further the exemption from proceedings is only in the instance of criminal proceedings and not for quasi-judicial proceedings.

"Financial statements are important because they contain significant information about a company's financial health. They are the barometer of a company's operations. Investors depend on the truth and fairness in the financial statements to make informed decisions," said Prasanta Mahapatra, adjudicating officer, Sebi in the order.

Finalisation of accounts requires 2/3rd of the board members and 3/4 of part time members to ratify. While the officers of NHAI try to ensure that all the results are presented before the board members for approval to adhere to times but on account of pre-occupation it could not get them together. Since the quorum for the board meeting could not be met, NHAI had to recheck convenience of part time members and reconcile it with availability of full time members.

Currently Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, DEA are part time members on the board of NHAI.

