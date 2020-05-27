Sebi slaps penalty on NHAI for delay in filing financial results

Finalisation of accounts requires 2/3rd of the board members and 3/4 of part time members to ratify. While the officers of NHAI try to ensure that all the results are presented before the board members for approval to adhere to times but on account of pre-occupation it could not get them together. Since the quorum for the board meeting could not be met, NHAI had to recheck convenience of part time members and reconcile it with availability of full time members.