Sebi slaps penalty on Religare, Singh bros
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday imposed a penalty of ₹60 crore on Religare Corp Services Ltd, businessmen brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh (promoters of Fortis Healthcare) and seven others. This was its final order in the case pertaining to the alleged diversion of funds and money laundering of more than ₹2,000 crore. The seven others fined are: RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd, A-1 Book Co. Ltd, Malav Holdings, Shivi Holdings, ANR Securities, Sunil Godhwani and Anil Saxena.