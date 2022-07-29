Sebi slaps penalty on Religare, Singh bros

The capital markets regulator has restrained the Singh brothers from buying, selling or dealing in securities directly or indirectly or being associated with the securities market for a period of three years till the recovery of the money. They have also been restricted from taking up positions as key managerial personnel in listed companies. The remaining seven individuals and entities have been banned for two years from the securities market. The case pertains to the Singh brothers, along with other entities, allegedly diverting funds from Fortis Healthcare for the ultimate benefit of RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd, an entity indirectly owned and directly controlled by the erstwhile promoters.