Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >SEBI slaps 1.02 cr penalty on Aditya Birla Money for violation of norms

SEBI slaps 1.02 cr penalty on Aditya Birla Money for violation of norms

Premium
SEBI in its joint inspection found that there is a lack of Adequate Systems and Internal Controls
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST Livemint

The market regular issued the Adjudication Order (AO) on Monday found that violations by Birla Money Ltd were repetitive in nature.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday imposed a penalty of 1.02 crore on Aditya Birla Money Ltd for the violation of provisions of Portfolio Managers (PM) regulations, Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) regulations, code of conduct under SEBI (Stock-Broker) Regulations,1992 and SEBI circulars.

 Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday imposed a penalty of 1.02 crore on Aditya Birla Money Ltd for the violation of provisions of Portfolio Managers (PM) regulations, Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) regulations, code of conduct under SEBI (Stock-Broker) Regulations,1992 and SEBI circulars.

The market regular issued the Adjudication Order (AO) on Monday found that violations by Birla Money Ltd were repetitive in nature.

The market regular issued the Adjudication Order (AO) on Monday found that violations by Birla Money Ltd were repetitive in nature.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to AO Adjudication proceedings were initiated against Aditya Birla Money Ltd (ABML) based on a joint inspection of the ABML conducted by SEBI along with the Stock Exchanges, namely, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), and depositories--Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) in March 2019 and a special purpose inspection conducted by SEBI Southern Regional Office (SEBI SRO) in March 2019.

Based on the findings of the inspection, adjudication proceedings were initiated against the ABML.

SEBI in its joint inspection found that there is a lack of Adequate Systems and Internal Controls. Investigation reveals that AMBL is Misleading the clients by understating losses and overstating profits.

The market regulator observed that ABML was charging for late payments in from its clients for F&O exposure, but it could not produce any document evidencing specific consent from the investors for the same. There was also a delay in uploading client details in the Central Know Your Client (CKYC) system.

"Under the section of 15HA of SEBI Act 1992, a penalty of 75 lakh, Under the section of 15HB, a penalty of 25 Lakh and Under the section of 23D of SCRA 1956 penalty of two lakh, totalling penalty of 1.02 cr were levied on ABML," SEBI said in a statement.

Aditya Birla Money Ltd has to pay the penalty within the next 45 days. 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The Oyo top gun who stands to make ₹1,000 crore in IPO

Premium

There's a crippling coal shortage, but these pvt power ...

Premium

Equities, the key ingredient to building long-term wealth

Premium

Festivals draw close but motown is in gloom

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!