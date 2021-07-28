Sebi to introduce new identity for Indian companies

With entrepreneurial activities thriving in India, most of the startups do not have any clear promoter. Typically, a group of investors, mostly PEs and VCs, come together and put in money in the startup to provide an initial growth capital with an aim to expand the company's business and exit with high returns on investment, typically at the time of listing the company's shares on exchanges. These investors' primary objective is to reap better returns and not to run the company in the long run as promoters by complying with the stringent promoter norms laid down by Sebi.