SEBI to question Zee's top management over fund diversion allegations, Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka under scanner
Markets regulator SEBI aims to conclude its investigation by mid-April and then initiate legal proceedings based on its findings.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is set to question Zee Entertainment Enterprises' top management regarding the fund diversion allegations, Economic Times reported citing sources. Those under scanner include founder Subhash Chandra, CEO Punit Goenka, the CFO, and Zee's current and past board members.