In a circular, Sebi said the prescribed mechanism will be adopted by exchanges for exercise of the options contracts on expiry.
Under the mechanism, Sebi said All In the Money (ITM) option contracts will be exercised automatically, unless 'contrary instruction' has been given by long position holders of such contracts for not doing so.
Besides, All Out of the Money (OTM) option contracts shall expire worthless, it added.
In June 2017, the regulator permitted commodity derivatives exchanges to introduce trading in options on commodity futures and stipulated guidelines with regard to the product design and risk management framework to be adopted for trading in options on commodity futures.