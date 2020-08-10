Sebi vets ABB Power offer price, valuation

There are, however, multiple issues that need to be considered. These include whether the promoters of ABB Power will earn better value for their holdings than minority investors, whether interest should be added to the offer price, and also whether the offer price has considered the low valuation at the time due to covid-19 and, finally, the precedence of having an independent valuation in earlier instances as seen in the case of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd last year.