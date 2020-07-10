Sebi wants ratings agencies to rate all issuers

Rating agencies last week wrote to Sebi and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that they wish to stop rating credit instruments and bank loans of un-cooperative issuers. They argued that rating without complete information renders the entire exercise futile. “There are many instances where the issuers are not cooperating and are not giving critical information. In that case, continuing to rate the instrument purely based on information available in public domain becomes difficult and it does not give the investors the right picture of the ability to repay/default," said Sankar Chakraborti, chief executive officer, Acuite Ratings.