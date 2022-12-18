Sebi’s plan to separate brokers from your money

In the last two months, the regulator has indeed made a lot of progress in implementing the initiative. “There have been three rounds of discussions and Sebi is targeting the first phase of implementation in 2023," said the regulatory official quoted above. “There is a plan to keep it optional in the first phase and only for the cash market," he added, noting that it will be supported by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. By optional, he means that investors who want to continue transferring their money to brokers can do so.