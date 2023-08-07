Sebi’s refund to investors of 2 Sahara firms rises to 138 crore in 11 years

Sebi’s refund to investors of 2 Sahara firms rises to ₹138 crore in 11 years1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:53 PM IST
The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said it has refunded ₹138.07 crore to investors of two Sahara companies in 11 years.
While the amount deposited in specially-opened bank accounts for the repayment has increased to over ₹25,000 crore, the Sebi also said in its annual report.
After a Supreme Court order in August 2012, the two Sahara companies – Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd (SIREL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd (SHICL) -- were ordered to return the money to nearly 3 crore investors along with interest.
The Sebi received 19,650 applications involving 53,687 accounts as on March 31, 2023 for the refund, it said.
“Refunds have been made with respect to 17,526 applications involving 48,326 accounts for an aggregate amount of ₹138.07 crore including the interest amount of ₹67.98 crore," the Sebi said in its report.
According to the report, the total amount refunded by Sebi rose by just ₹7 lakh during the last fiscal year 2022-23, while the balance in Sebi-Sahara refund accounts rose by ₹1,087 crore.
As of March 31, 2023, a total amount of ₹15,646.68 crore has been recovered by the Sebi.
“This amount along with the accrued interest after due refunds to the eligible bondholders, was deposited in nationalised banks in terms of the judgment dated August 31, 2012 of the Supreme Court. As on March 31, 2023, the total amount deposited in nationalised banks is around ₹25,163 crore," Sebi said.
In 2011, the Sebi had ordered SIREL and SHICL to refund the money raised from investors through certain bonds known as Optionally Fully Convertible Bonds (OFCDs) after the regulator ruled that the funds were raised by the two Sahara firms in violation of its rules and regulations.
In July this year, the Union government started a process to refund ₹5,000 crore of depositors whose funds are struck in Sahara Group’s four cooperative societies.