SEC digs deeper into companies’ EPS manipulation

EPS manipulations usually aren’t detected by auditors conducting high-level reviews of companies’ quarterly financials. Auditors generally test a company’s internal controls and question executives about why they made large or unusual journal entries during a particular period, said Denis Usher, partner in charge of audit and consulting services for U.S.-listed companies at professional-services firm Mazars U.S.A. LLP. A challenge in detecting manipulations is that the accounting adjustments are usually small and don’t exceed a certain materiality threshold that auditors use for determining the aspects of quarterly adjustments to examine, he said.