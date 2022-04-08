SEC is investigating how Amazon disclosed business practices

Amazon is under growing scrutiny from federal agencies. The Seattle-based technology giant is also the focus of an antitrust investigation from the Federal Trade Commission, whose chairwoman, Lina Khan, has been a longtime critic of the company and wrote a widely read law-review article while a student at Yale Law School that argued that antitrust law had failed to restrain the company. Last year, Amazon filed a request with the FTC seeking her recusal from any examination of the company’s activities. The agency hasn’t publicly responded to that request.