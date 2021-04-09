SEC seeks clearer disclosures to investors of SPAC deals
- Statement by regulator’s acting director addresses the frenzy over blank-check company deals
A senior regulator warned companies going public through deals with special-purpose acquisition companies against issuing enticing but misleading statements about their growth.
The statement Thursday by John Coates, an acting director at the Securities and Exchange Commission, is a shot at the frenzy over SPACs and how their growth has enabled many startups to go public at an early stage. Some of the public companies that result from the merger, including some electric-vehicle startups, have then touted plans to reach billions of dollars in annual sales within a few years.
