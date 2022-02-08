SEC subpoenas Tesla seeking information linked to Elon Musk settlement

Mr. Musk has sometimes been combative with regulators and the SEC in particular. After the SEC sought information about whether Tesla was monitoring his public messages, the Tesla CEO in July 2020 tweeted an apparent reference to a sex act: “SEC, three letter acronym, middle word is Elon’s." And Tesla last year asked law firm Cooley LLP to fire an associate it had hired from the SEC or else lose Tesla’s business, the Journal reported last month. Cooley declined to do so.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}